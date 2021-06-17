The Chart for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.89. The company’s stock price has collected -4.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Nano Dimension Launches DragonFly LDM(R) 2.0 Update

Is It Worth Investing in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ :NNDM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNDM is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nano Dimension Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $2.46 above the current price. NNDM currently public float of 246.81M and currently shorts hold a 12.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNDM was 17.52M shares.

NNDM’s Market Performance

NNDM stocks went down by -4.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.49% and a quarterly performance of -32.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 211.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.76% for Nano Dimension Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.16% for NNDM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +346.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd. saw -17.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1050.84 for the present operating margin

-24.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano Dimension Ltd. stands at -1426.71. The total capital return value is set at -10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.27. Equity return is now at value -9.90, with -9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -182.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 101.13.