SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) went down by -0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s stock price has collected -0.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that SiriusPoint Ltd. Contingent Value Rights to trade on the OTCQX

Is It Worth Investing in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE :SPNT) Right Now?

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPNT is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SiriusPoint Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. SPNT currently public float of 48.04M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPNT was 475.72K shares.

SPNT’s Market Performance

SPNT stocks went down by -0.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.09% and a quarterly performance of -4.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for SiriusPoint Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.39% for SPNT stocks with a simple moving average of 10.66% for the last 200 days.

SPNT Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNT fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.60. In addition, SiriusPoint Ltd. saw 10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNT starting from Malloy Daniel V., who sale 16,321 shares at the price of $10.35 back on May 26. After this action, Malloy Daniel V. now owns 737,568 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd., valued at $168,860 using the latest closing price.

Malloy Daniel V., the President Global Distribution of SiriusPoint Ltd., sale 61,964 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Malloy Daniel V. is holding 737,568 shares at $649,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SiriusPoint Ltd. stands at +16.78. The total capital return value is set at 9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.95.

Based on SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.81. Total debt to assets is 3.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.