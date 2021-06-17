Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.75. The company’s stock price has collected -1.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that PacWest Bancorp Hires Angela Kelley As EVP, General Counsel And Corporate Secretary

Is It Worth Investing in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ :PACW) Right Now?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACW is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for PacWest Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.25, which is $6.39 above the current price. PACW currently public float of 114.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACW was 939.38K shares.

PACW’s Market Performance

PACW stocks went down by -1.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.45% and a quarterly performance of 7.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for PacWest Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.89% for PACW stocks with a simple moving average of 41.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $48 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to PACW, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

PACW Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.65. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw 72.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from PIECZYNSKI JAMES, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $43.74 back on May 04. After this action, PIECZYNSKI JAMES now owns 125,618 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $1,530,900 using the latest closing price.

Acker Tanya M, the Director of PacWest Bancorp, purchase 600 shares at $43.51 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Acker Tanya M is holding 11,006 shares at $26,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at -100.91. The total capital return value is set at 5.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.58.

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.51. Total debt to assets is 2.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.