Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.33. The company’s stock price has collected -3.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/04/21 that Variable Dividends Emerge in the Highly Cyclical Oil Patch

Is It Worth Investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE :COG) Right Now?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COG is at 0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.95, which is $4.56 above the current price. COG currently public float of 391.20M and currently shorts hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COG was 8.56M shares.

COG’s Market Performance

COG stocks went down by -3.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.50% and a quarterly performance of -10.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.71% for COG stocks with a simple moving average of -7.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for COG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $18 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COG reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for COG stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to COG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

COG Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COG fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.97. In addition, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation saw 1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COG starting from Shearer Deidre L, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $19.40 back on Mar 11. After this action, Shearer Deidre L now owns 43,326 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $436,500 using the latest closing price.

Lindeman Steven W, the Sr Vice Pres, EHS and Eng of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 35,500 shares at $19.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Lindeman Steven W is holding 117,586 shares at $686,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stands at +14.27. The total capital return value is set at 6.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), the company’s capital structure generated 52.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 25.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.