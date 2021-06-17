PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Just Got Our Attention

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock price has collected 4.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that PhaseBio Announces European Licensing Agreement with Alfasigma S.p.A for Commercialization of Bentracimab

Is It Worth Investing in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PHAS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. PHAS currently public float of 17.52M and currently shorts hold a 21.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHAS was 474.01K shares.

PHAS’s Market Performance

PHAS stocks went up by 4.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.08% and a quarterly performance of -8.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.24% for PHAS stocks with a simple moving average of 8.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PHAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $19 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHAS reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for PHAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to PHAS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

PHAS Trading at 20.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +21.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAS rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 17.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAS starting from Burkhardt Glen, who sale 3,811 shares at the price of $3.29 back on May 20. After this action, Burkhardt Glen now owns 0 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,538 using the latest closing price.

HARRIGAN EDMUND, the Director of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $4.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that HARRIGAN EDMUND is holding 6,000 shares at $24,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAS

The total capital return value is set at -260.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -346.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.