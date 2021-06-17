Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Honest Company Inc. (HNST)

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) went down by -8.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock price has collected -5.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 1 hour ago that CureVac, Honest, Bank Stocks: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ :HNST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for The Honest Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.81. HNST currently public float of 85.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HNST was 2.14M shares.

HNST’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for The Honest Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.74% for HNST stocks with a simple moving average of -5.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HNST, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

HNST Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST fell by -15.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.97. In addition, The Honest Company Inc. saw -23.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.51 for the present operating margin

+35.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Honest Company Inc. stands at -4.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.96.

Based on The Honest Company Inc. (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 27.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.