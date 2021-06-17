Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.82. The company’s stock price has collected 4.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PRAH, WSFS, STAY, NTEC, MX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ :NTEC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Intec Pharma Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. NTEC currently public float of 4.37M and currently shorts hold a 10.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTEC was 840.78K shares.

NTEC’s Market Performance

NTEC stocks went up by 4.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.15% and a quarterly performance of -19.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for Intec Pharma Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.28% for NTEC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTEC stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NTEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTEC in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTEC reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for NTEC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to NTEC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

NTEC Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares surge +9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTEC rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Intec Pharma Ltd saw 15.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTEC

The total capital return value is set at -97.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.86.

Based on Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.04. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.