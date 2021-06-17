Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Q&K International Group Limited (QK)?

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) went down by -9.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -23.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that Q&K Announces Change to Board of Directors
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Is It Worth Investing in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ :QK) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Q&K International Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
The average price from analysts is $74.83. QK currently public float of 37.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QK was 448.07K shares.
QK’s Market Performance
QK stocks went down by -23.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.11% and a quarterly performance of -55.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.88% for Q&K International Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.25% for QK stocks with a simple moving average of -61.40% for the last 200 days.
QK Trading at -21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought QK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.36% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 16.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.48%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.28% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, QK fell by -23.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4076. In addition, Q&K International Group Limited saw -48.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for QK
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -13.95 for the present operating margin
- +1.12 for the gross margin
The net margin for Q&K International Group Limited stands at -125.31. Equity return is now at value 85.10, with -98.10 for asset returns.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.92.