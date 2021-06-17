Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Q&K International Group Limited (QK)?

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) went down by -9.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -23.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that Q&K Announces Change to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ :QK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Q&K International Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.83. QK currently public float of 37.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QK was 448.07K shares.

QK’s Market Performance

QK stocks went down by -23.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.11% and a quarterly performance of -55.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.88% for Q&K International Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.25% for QK stocks with a simple moving average of -61.40% for the last 200 days.

QK Trading at -21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.48%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QK fell by -23.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4076. In addition, Q&K International Group Limited saw -48.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.95 for the present operating margin

+1.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q&K International Group Limited stands at -125.31. Equity return is now at value 85.10, with -98.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.92.