Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) a Keeper?

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $284.44. The company’s stock price has collected 1.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share on Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE :ROK) Right Now?

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROK is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $275.25, which is -$8.24 below the current price. ROK currently public float of 115.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROK was 655.91K shares.

ROK’s Market Performance

ROK stocks went up by 1.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.87% and a quarterly performance of 8.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.57% for Rockwell Automation Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.88% for ROK stocks with a simple moving average of 12.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ROK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $275 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ROK, setting the target price at $274 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

ROK Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $271.05. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw 12.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Nicolas Ernest, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $283.08 back on Jun 11. After this action, Nicolas Ernest now owns 5,024 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $509,541 using the latest closing price.

Nicolas Ernest, the SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 319 shares at $276.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Nicolas Ernest is holding 5,024 shares at $88,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.25 for the present operating margin

+46.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at +16.15. The total capital return value is set at 34.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.27. Equity return is now at value 122.70, with 20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 229.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.69. Total debt to assets is 32.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.