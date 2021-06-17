Is Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) a Keeper?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) went down by -3.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.86. The company’s stock price has collected 0.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Proposed Equity Units Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE :AQN) Right Now?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.42. Today, the average trading volume of AQN was 980.41K shares.

AQN’s Market Performance

AQN stocks went up by 0.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.87% and a quarterly performance of -1.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.28% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.52% for AQN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AQN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AQN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $17.50 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

AQN Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.61. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+25.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stands at +47.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.50.

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), the company’s capital structure generated 87.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.