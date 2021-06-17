Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) went up by 11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.10. The company’s stock price has collected -5.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Clearside Biomedical, Acorda Therapeutics, Orphazyme, Nano-X Imaging, or Satsuma Pharmaceuticals?

Is It Worth Investing in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :STSA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. STSA currently public float of 15.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STSA was 164.28K shares.

STSA’s Market Performance

STSA stocks went down by -5.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.61% and a quarterly performance of -24.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.61% for STSA stocks with a simple moving average of -4.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STSA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for STSA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STSA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $6.50 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STSA reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for STSA stocks is "Neutral" according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

STSA Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSA rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 7.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSA starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,232,394 shares at the price of $5.68 back on Feb 26. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 5,155,854 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,999,998 using the latest closing price.

ALBRECHT DETLEF, the Chief Medical Officer of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $22.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that ALBRECHT DETLEF is holding 20,212 shares at $22,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSA

The total capital return value is set at -49.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.74. Equity return is now at value -47.80, with -44.10 for asset returns.

Based on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.04. Total debt to assets is 3.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.17.