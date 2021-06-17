Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.57. The company’s stock price has collected 5.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in June 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE :HP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HP is at 2.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.24, which is -$8.1 below the current price. HP currently public float of 104.21M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HP was 1.27M shares.

HP’s Market Performance

HP stocks went up by 5.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.29% and a quarterly performance of 8.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Helmerich & Payne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.57% for HP stocks with a simple moving average of 45.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HP reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for HP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to HP, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

HP Trading at 21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.16. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw 50.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from Benson Todd Willard, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.50 back on Jun 02. After this action, Benson Todd Willard now owns 64,219 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $162,500 using the latest closing price.

HELMERICH HANS, the Director of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $32.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that HELMERICH HANS is holding 1,465,915 shares at $1,638,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+6.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stands at -28.13. The total capital return value is set at -1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.99. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 15.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.68. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.