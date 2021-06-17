Here’s How Your Trade RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Aggressively Right Now

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) went down by -9.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.26. The company’s stock price has collected 72.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that RAPT Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RAPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00. RAPT currently public float of 24.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAPT was 778.65K shares.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT stocks went up by 72.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.26% and a quarterly performance of 30.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.91% for RAPT Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.69% for RAPT stocks with a simple moving average of 32.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $40 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAPT reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for RAPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 19th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to RAPT, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

RAPT Trading at 52.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.17%, as shares surge +38.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT rose by +72.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.54. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. saw 62.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from HO WILLIAM, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, HO WILLIAM now owns 60,529 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., valued at $80,000 using the latest closing price.

Brockstedt Dirk G., the Chief Scientific Officer of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,647 shares at $18.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Brockstedt Dirk G. is holding 19,812 shares at $49,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1055.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1049.03. The total capital return value is set at -60.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.66. Equity return is now at value -52.50, with -45.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.