Here’s How Your Trade 9F Inc. (JFU) Aggressively Right Now

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) went down by -15.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s stock price has collected 6.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that 9F Inc. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on July 8, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ :JFU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 9F Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.10. JFU currently public float of 81.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JFU was 1.46M shares.

JFU’s Market Performance

JFU stocks went up by 6.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.67% and a quarterly performance of 8.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.44% for 9F Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.80% for JFU stocks with a simple moving average of 50.94% for the last 200 days.

JFU Trading at 41.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.53%, as shares surge +70.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFU rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, 9F Inc. saw 114.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.85 for the present operating margin

+58.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for 9F Inc. stands at -166.29. The total capital return value is set at -21.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.91. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -27.10 for asset returns.

Based on 9F Inc. (JFU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.70. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.