Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.42. The company’s stock price has collected -4.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that Roblox, Oracle, Greenland Tech, Kindred Biosciences: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :GTEC) Right Now?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00. GTEC currently public float of 1.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTEC was 81.33K shares.

GTEC’s Market Performance

GTEC stocks went down by -4.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.36% and a quarterly performance of -35.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 265.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.57% for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.55% for GTEC stocks with a simple moving average of 25.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTEC stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for GTEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTEC in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

GTEC Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares surge +20.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation saw 26.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTEC starting from WANG PETER, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $9.65 back on Apr 13. After this action, WANG PETER now owns 7,231,949 shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, valued at $241,250 using the latest closing price.

WANG PETER, the Director of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $12.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that WANG PETER is holding 7,256,949 shares at $610,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.03 for the present operating margin

+18.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stands at +10.11. The total capital return value is set at 7.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.90. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 117.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.95. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.