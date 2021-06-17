Buy or Sell Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s stock price has collected -1.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Increases 2021 AFFO Per Share Guidance to $1.24 to $1.28 Per Share and Raises Second Quarter Dividend to $0.25 Per Share, a 4.2% Increase Over Prior Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :EPRT) Right Now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.68, which is -$0.62 below the current price. EPRT currently public float of 108.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPRT was 998.81K shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT stocks went down by -1.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.94% and a quarterly performance of 12.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.52% for EPRT stocks with a simple moving average of 28.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $36 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

EPRT Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.75. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. saw 32.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Earnshaw Timothy J, who purchase 442 shares at the price of $22.50 back on Mar 23. After this action, Earnshaw Timothy J now owns 27,947 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., valued at $9,945 using the latest closing price.

Earnshaw Timothy J, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., sale 276 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Earnshaw Timothy J is holding 24,249 shares at $5,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.85 for the present operating margin

+61.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at +25.59. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.94. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 52.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.39. Total debt to assets is 33.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.