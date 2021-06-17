Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.90. The company’s stock price has collected -4.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Agree Realty Declares Monthly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE :ADC) Right Now?

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADC is at 0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Agree Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.83, which is $7.14 above the current price. ADC currently public float of 62.74M and currently shorts hold a 7.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADC was 737.67K shares.

ADC’s Market Performance

ADC stocks went down by -4.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.34% and a quarterly performance of 2.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.34% for Agree Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.91% for ADC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $73 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADC reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for ADC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADC, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

ADC Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.05. In addition, Agree Realty Corporation saw 5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from Erlich Craig, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $63.74 back on Mar 03. After this action, Erlich Craig now owns 22,088 shares of Agree Realty Corporation, valued at $127,480 using the latest closing price.

RAKOLTA JOHN JR, the Director of Agree Realty Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $62.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that RAKOLTA JOHN JR is holding 255,613 shares at $627,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.73 for the present operating margin

+56.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corporation stands at +33.16. The total capital return value is set at 4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), the company’s capital structure generated 48.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.85. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.