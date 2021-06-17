Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Just Got Our Attention

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) went down by -4.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s stock price has collected -51.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Trxade Health, Clean Energy Fuels, Athene, TAL Education Group, or Aethlon Medical?

Is It Worth Investing in Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :AEMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEMD is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.33, which is $1.06 above the current price. AEMD currently public float of 11.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEMD was 5.12M shares.

AEMD’s Market Performance

AEMD stocks went down by -51.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 223.31% and a quarterly performance of 136.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 281.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.08% for Aethlon Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 63.06% for AEMD stocks with a simple moving average of 157.51% for the last 200 days.

AEMD Trading at 120.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.93%, as shares surge +208.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +152.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEMD fell by -51.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +263.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Aethlon Medical Inc. saw 113.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEMD starting from Shah Chetan, who sale 26,852 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Dec 17. After this action, Shah Chetan now owns 16,641 shares of Aethlon Medical Inc., valued at $56,580 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-912.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at -980.33. The total capital return value is set at -93.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.33. Equity return is now at value -59.30, with -54.30 for asset returns.

Based on Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.