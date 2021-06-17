A Lesson to Learn: Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.95. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Nemaura Medical, Ocugen, Ambev, Precipio, or Vaxart?

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE :ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Ambev S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.47, which is -$0.37 below the current price. ABEV currently public float of 4.40B and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABEV was 21.45M shares.

ABEV’s Market Performance

ABEV stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.47% and a quarterly performance of 35.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Ambev S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.29% for ABEV stocks with a simple moving average of 35.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for ABEV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ABEV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $3.60 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2021.

ABEV Trading at 18.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +13.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 23.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.42 for the present operating margin

+49.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +19.49. The total capital return value is set at 18.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.31.

Based on Ambev S.A. (ABEV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.10. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.