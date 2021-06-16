We Analyzed the Future Direction of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII), Here is What We Found

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) went down by -1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected -9.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that 22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX :XXII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XXII is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $2.48 above the current price. XXII currently public float of 147.63M and currently shorts hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XXII was 4.22M shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

XXII stocks went down by -9.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.60% and a quarterly performance of 60.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 431.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.33% for 22nd Century Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.55% for XXII stocks with a simple moving average of 80.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $11.50 based on the research report published on October 16th of the previous year 2017.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2016.

XXII Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII fell by -9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +612.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw 105.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from FLEET CLIFFORD B, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $4.78 back on Jun 10. After this action, FLEET CLIFFORD B now owns 233,932 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $597,500 using the latest closing price.

MISH JAMES A, the Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that MISH JAMES A is holding 715,000 shares at $48,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.61 for the present operating margin

+0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for 22nd Century Group Inc. stands at -70.12. The total capital return value is set at -35.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.90. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -36.00 for asset returns.

Based on 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII), the company’s capital structure generated 1.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.