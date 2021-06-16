Wall Street Praises Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) After Recent Earnings Report

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) went down by -10.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.05. The company’s stock price has collected 3.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that Gaotu Techedu Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Name Change

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GOTU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Gaotu Techedu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $240.94. GOTU currently public float of 237.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOTU was 13.30M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stocks went up by 3.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.09% and a quarterly performance of -82.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.40% for Gaotu Techedu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.46% for GOTU stocks with a simple moving average of -78.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2021.

GOTU Trading at -41.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares sank -41.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.56. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw -69.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.63 for the present operating margin

+75.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at -19.55. The total capital return value is set at -40.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.92. Equity return is now at value -96.50, with -41.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 13.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.21. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 100.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.