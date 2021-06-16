SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) went up by 10.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.67. The company’s stock price has collected 5.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that SPIs Phoenix Motorcars Launches Full Range of EV Charging Solutions for US Market

Is It Worth Investing in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPI is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. SPI currently public float of 16.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPI was 564.64K shares.

SPI’s Market Performance

SPI stocks went up by 5.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.13% and a quarterly performance of -15.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 591.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.58% for SPI Energy Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.12% for SPI stocks with a simple moving average of -2.86% for the last 200 days.

SPI Trading at 15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares surge +35.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPI fell by -7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +475.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. saw -16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.79 for the present operating margin

+7.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stands at -15.59. The total capital return value is set at -21.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -177.05. Equity return is now at value -82.20, with -3.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.