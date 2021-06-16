Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected 19.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of $13.2 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq

Is It Worth Investing in Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PTIX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PTIX currently public float of 6.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTIX was 5.67M shares.

PTIX’s Market Performance

PTIX stocks went up by 19.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.90% and a quarterly performance of 187.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.63% for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.69% for PTIX stocks with a simple moving average of -61.28% for the last 200 days.

PTIX Trading at -13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.75%, as shares surge +46.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTIX rose by +19.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. saw 187.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTIX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.