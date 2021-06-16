Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Just Got Our Attention

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 16 hours ago that Oatly’s business strategy is the main reason to own the stock, Truist analysts say

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ :OTLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Oatly Group AB declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.46. OTLY currently public float of 64.99M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTLY was 6.74M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.42% for OTLY stocks with a simple moving average of 15.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLY

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to OTLY, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 14th of the current year.

OTLY Trading at 15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.07% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY rose by +3.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Oatly Group AB saw 37.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.