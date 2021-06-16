Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.23. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that Fly Leasing Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Carlyle Aviation

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CG) Right Now?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CG is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.96, which is $3.58 above the current price. CG currently public float of 199.39M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CG was 1.32M shares.

CG’s Market Performance

CG stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.82% and a quarterly performance of 19.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for The Carlyle Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.58% for CG stocks with a simple moving average of 32.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $42 based on the research report published on February 19th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CG reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CG, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

CG Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.25. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw 40.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Carlyle Group Management L.L.C, who sale 1,200,000 shares at the price of $135.20 back on Jun 10. After this action, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C now owns 0 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $162,240,000 using the latest closing price.

Rubenstein David M., the Director of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 2,000,000 shares at $41.76 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Rubenstein David M. is holding 37,249,644 shares at $83,520,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.14 for the present operating margin

+65.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.85. Equity return is now at value 70.90, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 299.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.95. Total debt to assets is 51.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 293.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.