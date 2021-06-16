Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Micron Technology Inc. (MU)?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went up by 2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.96. The company’s stock price has collected 2.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Embraer, Boeing, Signet Jewelers, Tilray, or Micron Technology?

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MU) Right Now?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MU is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Micron Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $120.64, which is $36.44 above the current price. MU currently public float of 1.12B and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MU was 19.43M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stocks went up by 2.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.11% and a quarterly performance of -10.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Micron Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.70% for MU stocks with a simple moving average of 13.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $115 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 01st, 2021.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MU, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

MU Trading at -3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.69. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Poppen Joel L, who sale 4,984 shares at the price of $79.61 back on Jun 11. After this action, Poppen Joel L now owns 252,213 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $396,761 using the latest closing price.

Sadana Sumit, the EVP, Chief Business Officer of Micron Technology Inc., sale 31,490 shares at $79.33 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Sadana Sumit is holding 0 shares at $2,497,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.33 for the present operating margin

+30.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +12.54. The total capital return value is set at 6.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 18.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.54. Total debt to assets is 13.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.