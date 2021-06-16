Is Latch Inc. (LTCH) a Keeper?

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s stock price has collected -5.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Latch Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Latch Inc. (NASDAQ :LTCH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Latch Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.00. LTCH currently public float of 37.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTCH was 630.55K shares.

LTCH’s Market Performance

LTCH stocks went down by -5.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.43% and a quarterly performance of -11.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Latch Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.96% for LTCH stocks with a simple moving average of -3.11% for the last 200 days.

LTCH Trading at 9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +15.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTCH fell by -5.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Latch Inc. saw 13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.