Is Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) a Keeper?

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) went down by -7.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.92. The company’s stock price has collected -0.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE :EARN) Right Now?

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EARN is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.08, which is $0.29 above the current price. EARN currently public float of 12.03M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EARN was 82.20K shares.

EARN’s Market Performance

EARN stocks went down by -0.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.49% and a quarterly performance of 1.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.50% for EARN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EARN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EARN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for EARN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for EARN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $12.50 based on the research report published on July 29th of the previous year 2019.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EARN reach a price target of $15.50, previously predicting the price at $16.75. The rating they have provided for EARN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 06th, 2015.

MLV & Co gave a rating of “Buy” to EARN, setting the target price at $18.25 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

EARN Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EARN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EARN fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.63. In addition, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT saw -1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EARN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+114.65 for the present operating margin

+91.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stands at +76.67. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.29. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN), the company’s capital structure generated 610.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.