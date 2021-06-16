Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) went down by -0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.35. The company’s stock price has collected -0.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that Cisco and Evercore ISI Host a Tech Talk on Cisco’s Optical Business

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CSCO) Right Now?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCO is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.13, which is $1.56 above the current price. CSCO currently public float of 4.20B and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCO was 20.77M shares.

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO stocks went down by -0.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.68% and a quarterly performance of 8.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.52% for Cisco Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.72% for CSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 17.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $51 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2021.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

CSCO Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.45. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 20.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from BHATT PRAT, who sale 3,451 shares at the price of $53.99 back on Jun 14. After this action, BHATT PRAT now owns 100,292 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $186,308 using the latest closing price.

Martinez Maria, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $55.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Martinez Maria is holding 254,887 shares at $2,750,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.60 for the present operating margin

+63.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.84. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 41.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.13. Total debt to assets is 16.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.