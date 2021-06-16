Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) went down by -1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.77. The company’s stock price has collected -2.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that MindMed Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition

Is It Worth Investing in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ :MNMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.13. MNMD currently public float of 286.31M. Today, the average trading volume of MNMD was 8.41M shares.

MNMD’s Market Performance

MNMD stocks went down by -2.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.07% and a quarterly performance of 25.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 1084.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.40% for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.57% for MNMD stocks with a simple moving average of 53.68% for the last 200 days.

MNMD Trading at 12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +890.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw 18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -79.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.06.