Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.93. The company’s stock price has collected 2.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that S&P Global Market Intelligence and Oliver Wyman Launch Climate Credit Analytics

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE :MMC) Right Now?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMC is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.77, which is -$2.4 below the current price. MMC currently public float of 508.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMC was 1.62M shares.

MMC’s Market Performance

MMC stocks went up by 2.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.51% and a quarterly performance of 18.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.10% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.40% for MMC stocks with a simple moving average of 17.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $136 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMC reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for MMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

MMC Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.64. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. saw 20.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from McDonald Scott, who sale 112,051 shares at the price of $138.95 back on Jun 02. After this action, McDonald Scott now owns 18,763 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., valued at $15,569,964 using the latest closing price.

MCGIVNEY MARK C, the Chief Financial Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., sale 6,125 shares at $115.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that MCGIVNEY MARK C is holding 33,678 shares at $706,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 14.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.54. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 149.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.86. Total debt to assets is 41.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.53.