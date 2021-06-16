Here’s Our Rant About NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.29. The company’s stock price has collected 3.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces pricing of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2024

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE :NEP) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEP is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.47, which is $10.2 above the current price. NEP currently public float of 74.16M and currently shorts hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEP was 530.42K shares.

NEP’s Market Performance

NEP stocks went up by 3.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.11% and a quarterly performance of -0.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for NextEra Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.18% for NEP stocks with a simple moving average of 6.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to NEP, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

NEP Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.61. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw 9.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+30.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at -5.45. The total capital return value is set at 2.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.82. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 145.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.31. Total debt to assets is 27.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.