Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.77. The company’s stock price has collected 12.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/28/21 that Freedom Holding Corp. Announces Research Coverage by Sidoti & Company

Is It Worth Investing in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :FRHC) Right Now?

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRHC is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Freedom Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $76.00. FRHC currently public float of 15.83M and currently shorts hold a 7.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRHC was 632.06K shares.

FRHC’s Market Performance

FRHC stocks went up by 12.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.37% and a quarterly performance of 16.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 238.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Freedom Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.26% for FRHC stocks with a simple moving average of 43.75% for the last 200 days.

FRHC Trading at 22.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +35.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRHC rose by +12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.82. In addition, Freedom Holding Corp. saw 20.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRHC starting from Ler Evgeny, who sale 10,284 shares at the price of $41.33 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ler Evgeny now owns 20,000 shares of Freedom Holding Corp., valued at $425,038 using the latest closing price.

Ler Evgeny, the Chief Financial Officer of Freedom Holding Corp., sale 8,471 shares at $45.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Ler Evgeny is holding 30,284 shares at $381,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.84 for the present operating margin

+74.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freedom Holding Corp. stands at +20.54. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.93. Equity return is now at value 52.90, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.47. Total debt to assets is 29.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.