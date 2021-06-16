FinVolution Group (FINV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.61. The company’s stock price has collected 12.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that FinVolution Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in FinVolution Group (NYSE :FINV) Right Now?

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FINV is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for FinVolution Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.14, which is -$1.25 below the current price. FINV currently public float of 89.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FINV was 2.23M shares.

FINV’s Market Performance

FINV stocks went up by 12.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.70% and a quarterly performance of 15.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 477.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.53% for FinVolution Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.75% for FINV stocks with a simple moving average of 115.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FINV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FINV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FINV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FINV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FINV reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for FINV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

FINV Trading at 31.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares surge +30.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FINV rose by +12.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +328.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, FinVolution Group saw 250.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FINV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.62 for the present operating margin

+78.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for FinVolution Group stands at +25.32. The total capital return value is set at 26.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.44. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on FinVolution Group (FINV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.52. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.