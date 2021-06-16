AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) went down by -7.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s stock price has collected -6.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that AquaBounty Announces First Harvest of GE Atlantic Salmon; Receives Approval for the Sale of GE Atlantic Salmon in Brazil

Is It Worth Investing in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AQB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQB is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. AQB currently public float of 51.79M and currently shorts hold a 7.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQB was 1.43M shares.

AQB’s Market Performance

AQB stocks went down by -6.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.65% and a quarterly performance of -20.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for AquaBounty Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.14% for AQB stocks with a simple moving average of -8.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQB

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQB reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AQB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to AQB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 12th of the previous year.

AQB Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +16.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQB fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. saw -33.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQB starting from HUBER RICHARD L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, HUBER RICHARD L now owns 71,311 shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., valued at $65,000 using the latest closing price.

Czypinski Alana, the Director of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., purchase 4,000,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Czypinski Alana is holding 9,175,000 shares at $10,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12727.13 for the present operating margin

-6303.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stands at -12846.31. The total capital return value is set at -21.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.54. Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Based on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.37. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,815.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.91.