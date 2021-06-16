A Lesson to Learn: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s stock price has collected -2.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/06/21 that A Risk-Free Way to Profit From SPACs

Is It Worth Investing in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE :GSAH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GSAH currently public float of 56.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSAH was 1.24M shares.

GSAH’s Market Performance

GSAH stocks went down by -2.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.57% and a quarterly performance of -11.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.60% for GSAH stocks with a simple moving average of -6.98% for the last 200 days.

GSAH Trading at -2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSAH fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSAH

The total capital return value is set at -0.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.88. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.