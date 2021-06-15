W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that W&T Offshore Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE :WTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTI is at 3.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for W&T Offshore Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $0.03 above the current price. WTI currently public float of 92.87M and currently shorts hold a 10.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTI was 2.66M shares.

WTI’s Market Performance

WTI stocks went up by 3.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.10% and a quarterly performance of 8.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for W&T Offshore Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.92% for WTI stocks with a simple moving average of 70.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WTI, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

WTI Trading at 27.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +26.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, W&T Offshore Inc. saw 113.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTI starting from Stanley B Frank, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.60 back on May 10. After this action, Stanley B Frank now owns 266,831 shares of W&T Offshore Inc., valued at $54,000 using the latest closing price.

KROHN TRACY W, the Chairman, CEO & President of W&T Offshore Inc., purchase 190,849 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09, which means that KROHN TRACY W is holding 47,582,308 shares at $410,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.23 for the present operating margin

+12.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for W&T Offshore Inc. stands at +10.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.