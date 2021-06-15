We Analyzed the Future Direction of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC), Here is What We Found

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) went down by -4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.06. The company’s stock price has collected -5.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/11/21 that ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Proterra

Is It Worth Investing in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ :ACTC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00. ACTC currently public float of 20.81M and currently shorts hold a 23.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACTC was 814.31K shares.

ACTC’s Market Performance

ACTC stocks went down by -5.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.02% and a quarterly performance of -8.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.74% for ACTC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.26% for the last 200 days.

ACTC Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +29.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACTC fell by -5.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. saw 63.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.