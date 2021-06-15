Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.19. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Thoma Bravo Advantage Recommends Shareholders Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination with ironSource

Is It Worth Investing in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE :TBA) Right Now?

TBA currently public float of 76.50M and currently shorts hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBA was 1.56M shares.

TBA’s Market Performance

TBA stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.10% and a quarterly performance of -6.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for Thoma Bravo Advantage. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.92% for TBA stocks with a simple moving average of -7.29% for the last 200 days.

TBA Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBA fell by -0.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Thoma Bravo Advantage saw -13.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.