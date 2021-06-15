The Chart for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.48. The company’s stock price has collected 23.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AMEH) Right Now?

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMEH is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00, which is -$12.88 below the current price. AMEH currently public float of 35.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMEH was 140.55K shares.

AMEH’s Market Performance

AMEH stocks went up by 23.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.57% and a quarterly performance of 80.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 208.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.04% for AMEH stocks with a simple moving average of 110.05% for the last 200 days.

AMEH Trading at 53.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +58.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMEH rose by +23.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.10. In addition, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. saw 167.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMEH starting from Sim Brandon, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $31.40 back on May 13. After this action, Sim Brandon now owns 147,038 shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., valued at $31,400 using the latest closing price.

ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI, the 10% Owner of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $24.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI is holding 10,750,961 shares at $2,450,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.71 for the present operating margin

+18.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 12.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.48. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH), the company’s capital structure generated 78.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.