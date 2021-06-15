TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Just Got Our Attention

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went up by 2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s stock price has collected 6.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000(R) Index

Is It Worth Investing in TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE :TTI) Right Now?

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTI is at 3.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for TETRA Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.75, which is -$0.17 below the current price. TTI currently public float of 114.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTI was 1.75M shares.

TTI’s Market Performance

TTI stocks went up by 6.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.27% and a quarterly performance of 35.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 684.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.30% for TETRA Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.20% for TTI stocks with a simple moving average of 127.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TTI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

TTI Trading at 26.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +23.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +520.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw 355.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from SANDERSON MATTHEW, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.13 back on May 11. After this action, SANDERSON MATTHEW now owns 260,614 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $23,475 using the latest closing price.

Moeller Timothy C, the SVP – Supply Chain & Chemicals of TETRA Technologies Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Moeller Timothy C is holding 64,574 shares at $24,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.31 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at -7.14. The total capital return value is set at -1.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.