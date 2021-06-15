Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.35. The company’s stock price has collected 3.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Opens Orlando Produce Distribution Center to Support Florida Expansion

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ :SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.31, which is -$1.28 below the current price. SFM currently public float of 117.78M and currently shorts hold a 15.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFM was 2.31M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM stocks went up by 3.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.05% and a quarterly performance of 15.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.29% for SFM stocks with a simple moving average of 25.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFM reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for SFM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SFM, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

SFM Trading at 8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.92. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 43.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Phipps Gilliam, who sale 2,364 shares at the price of $25.72 back on May 13. After this action, Phipps Gilliam now owns 27,042 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $60,802 using the latest closing price.

Sinclair Jack, the Chief Executive Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 7,557 shares at $23.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Sinclair Jack is holding 194,899 shares at $175,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+34.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 166.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.47. Total debt to assets is 46.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 328.74 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.