Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went down by -2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.82. The company’s stock price has collected -4.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that Sam Colton Joins First National Bank as Director of Treasury Management

Is It Worth Investing in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE :FNB) Right Now?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNB is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for F.N.B. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.44, which is $1.68 above the current price. FNB currently public float of 316.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNB was 1.97M shares.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB stocks went down by -4.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.49% and a quarterly performance of -3.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for F.N.B. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.32% for FNB stocks with a simple moving average of 22.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNB reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FNB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 25th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to FNB, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

FNB Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.29. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw 34.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $13.36 back on May 11. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 44,266 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $10,688 using the latest closing price.

Bena Pamela A, the Director of F.N.B. Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Bena Pamela A is holding 40,286 shares at $5,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F.N.B. Corporation stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.76. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), the company’s capital structure generated 61.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.14. Total debt to assets is 8.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.