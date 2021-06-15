Is MPLX LP (MPLX) a Keeper?

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) went up by 1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.85. The company’s stock price has collected 6.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that MPLX LP Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE :MPLX) Right Now?

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPLX is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for MPLX LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.25, which is -$0.06 below the current price. MPLX currently public float of 377.64M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPLX was 2.25M shares.

MPLX’s Market Performance

MPLX stocks went up by 6.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.34% and a quarterly performance of 18.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for MPLX LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.66% for MPLX stocks with a simple moving average of 35.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $28 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLX reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for MPLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

MPLX Trading at 11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.31. In addition, MPLX LP saw 43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPLX starting from Floerke Gregory Scott, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $27.00 back on May 06. After this action, Floerke Gregory Scott now owns 83,923 shares of MPLX LP, valued at $67,500 using the latest closing price.

Floerke Gregory Scott, the COO and Exec. VP of MPLX LP, sale 2,500 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Floerke Gregory Scott is holding 76,405 shares at $62,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.48 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at -8.47. The total capital return value is set at 9.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 150.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.08. Total debt to assets is 56.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 163.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.