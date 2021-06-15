Is Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) a Keeper?

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) went up by 5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Elevate’s Chief Information Officer Named Finalist for 2021 National Corporate CIO of the Year ORBIE Award

Is It Worth Investing in Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE :ELVT) Right Now?

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELVT is at 2.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Elevate Credit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.43, which is $0.72 above the current price. ELVT currently public float of 26.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELVT was 431.90K shares.

ELVT’s Market Performance

ELVT stocks went down by -2.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.15% and a quarterly performance of -17.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Elevate Credit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.15% for ELVT stocks with a simple moving average of 10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVT

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ELVT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

ELVT Trading at 9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVT fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Elevate Credit Inc. saw -7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELVT starting from Head Tyler W. K., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on Jun 10. After this action, Head Tyler W. K. now owns 162,640 shares of Elevate Credit Inc., valued at $111,876 using the latest closing price.

Head Tyler W. K., the Director of Elevate Credit Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Head Tyler W. K. is holding 192,640 shares at $95,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.83 for the present operating margin

+90.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elevate Credit Inc. stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 17.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.43. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT), the company’s capital structure generated 274.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.32. Total debt to assets is 66.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 272.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.63.