Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went down by -2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.40. The company’s stock price has collected -2.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that BetMGM Partners with Washington Nationals to Debut BetMGM Sports Betting App at Nationals Park

Is It Worth Investing in MGM Resorts International (NYSE :MGM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGM is at 2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for MGM Resorts International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.76, which is $1.98 above the current price. MGM currently public float of 418.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGM was 7.93M shares.

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM stocks went down by -2.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.68% and a quarterly performance of 3.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for MGM Resorts International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.69% for MGM stocks with a simple moving average of 32.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $47 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGM reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for MGM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MGM, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

MGM Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.09. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw 33.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from HORNBUCKLE WILLIAM, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $44.00 back on Jun 08. After this action, HORNBUCKLE WILLIAM now owns 107,884 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $880,000 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR DANIEL J, the Director of MGM Resorts International, sale 16,600 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that TAYLOR DANIEL J is holding 0 shares at $713,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.91 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at -19.32. The total capital return value is set at -6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.94. Equity return is now at value -31.80, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on MGM Resorts International (MGM), the company’s capital structure generated 323.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.36. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 321.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.