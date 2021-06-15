Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR)?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s stock price has collected 8.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit(TM) Sensor

Is It Worth Investing in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ :VLDR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Velodyne Lidar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is $6.4 above the current price. VLDR currently public float of 100.91M and currently shorts hold a 14.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLDR was 4.00M shares.

VLDR’s Market Performance

VLDR stocks went up by 8.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.00% and a quarterly performance of -27.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.71% for Velodyne Lidar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.55% for VLDR stocks with a simple moving average of -35.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLDR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLDR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for VLDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

VLDR Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +14.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLDR rose by +8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, Velodyne Lidar Inc. saw -51.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLDR starting from Rekow Mathew, who sale 3,808 shares at the price of $11.38 back on Jun 10. After this action, Rekow Mathew now owns 138,734 shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc., valued at $43,350 using the latest closing price.

Tarman Laura, the Vice President of Sales, NA of Velodyne Lidar Inc., sale 970 shares at $11.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Tarman Laura is holding 12,766 shares at $11,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-163.01 for the present operating margin

+26.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stands at -157.15. The total capital return value is set at -72.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.18.

Based on Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.85. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.19.