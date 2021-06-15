Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)?

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.26. The company’s stock price has collected 2.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/11/21 that SoFi Announces Election of Ruzwana Bashir to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SOFI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SoFi Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. SOFI currently public float of 80.40M and currently shorts hold a 29.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOFI was 4.11M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI stocks went up by 2.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.35% and a quarterly performance of 12.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.06% for SoFi Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.96% for SOFI stocks with a simple moving average of 23.89% for the last 200 days.

SOFI Trading at 21.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares surge +46.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +2.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.56. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 75.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.