Can The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Remain Competitive?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) went down by -4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s stock price has collected -12.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that (PR) Lion Electric Names Francois Beaulieu as Chief Information Officer

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE :LEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for The Lion Electric Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.60. Today, the average trading volume of LEV was 1.44M shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV stocks went down by -12.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.74% and a quarterly performance of -8.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for The Lion Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.51% for LEV stocks with a simple moving average of 7.71% for the last 200 days.

LEV Trading at 6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +24.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -12.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.46. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw 5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.