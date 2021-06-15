ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. The company’s stock price has collected -1.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces June 2021 Dividend Rate Per Common Share

Is It Worth Investing in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE :ARR) Right Now?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARR is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.67, which is -$0.33 below the current price. ARR currently public float of 70.22M and currently shorts hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARR was 1.55M shares.

ARR’s Market Performance

ARR stocks went down by -1.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.66% and a quarterly performance of -3.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.15% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.58% for ARR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARR reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for ARR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 26th, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to ARR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

ARR Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARR fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.01. In addition, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. saw 9.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARR starting from MOUNTAIN JAMES R, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $12.29 back on Apr 05. After this action, MOUNTAIN JAMES R now owns 75,470 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., valued at $92,175 using the latest closing price.

Hain Robert C, the Director of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., purchase 8,400 shares at $12.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Hain Robert C is holding 17,894 shares at $102,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARR

The total capital return value is set at -1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.11. Equity return is now at value 27.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), the company’s capital structure generated 483.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -23.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -8.90 and the total asset turnover is -0.02.